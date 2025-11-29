Himachal assembly winter session: Pandemonium mars Day 3

Pandemonium continued on the Day 3 of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly’s winter session on Friday, with Opposition legislators disrupting the question hour immediately after it began. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during Himachal Pradesh winter assembly session in Dharamshala on Friday. (File)

After entering the House, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur sought time to speak on an “important issue”. However, the Speaker did not allow him as the Question Hour had already started and told him he would be given time later, following which the BJP legislators began sloganeering in the House while the proceedings were underway.

Continuing their protest, the legislators entered the well of the House while raising slogans like “Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi” (dictatorship will not be tolerated) and shouting against revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi over his remarks against Jai Ram on Thursday. The uproar led Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

Later, after the question hour, Jai Ram Thakur said, “On Thursday, when the discussion under Rule 67 was underway, some remarks were made when I was not in the House. A minister deviated from the subject and started speaking on a matter that had nothing to do with the discussion. The remarks made by the revenue minister should be removed from the record. He should also apologise for the remarks he made against the RSS on Thursday.”

Speaking in the House, CM Sukhu said, “It has become routine for the Opposition to raise their hands as soon as the question hour begins. At times, the BJP resorts to personal attacks and make personal comments. We can also indulge in such things but we avoid it. Some personal remarks were also made against the revenue minister. We want every matter to be raised with mutual respect. They should not take everything personally.”

Cong, BJP protest outside the House

Earlier, before the proceedings began, the legislators of both ruling Congress and Opposition BJP held separate protests outside the assembly complex. Members of both parties raised slogans against each other, creating a charged atmosphere even before the House was convened.

Congress MLAs accused the central government of withholding financial assistance to the hill state. They demanded the release of the ₹1,500-crore special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state in September.

At the same time BJP MLAs also staged a separate protest outside the assembly, terming the Sukhvinder Sukhu government “anti-employees”. The BJP legislators held placards in their hands and alleged that the state government had “failed” to clear medical reimbursement bills, arrears, leave encashment, gratuity, DA, and pension payments.