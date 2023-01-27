Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: Avalanche at Rohtang tunnel, Manali-Leh highway blocked

Published on Jan 27, 2023 02:04 PM IST

An avalanche at the North Portal of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Lahaul-Spiti district has blocked the Manali-Leh highway, police said on Friday

ByNaresh K Thakur

An avalanche at the North Portal of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang in Lahaul-Spiti district has blocked the Manali-Leh highway, police said on Friday.

Lahaul and Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said that efforts were on to clear the highway.

National Highway 5, also called the Hindustan-Tibet Road, has been blocked since Thursday due to an avalanche at Tinku Nullah near Pooh.

In Chamba district, two villages of Mindhal panchayat in tribal Pangi valley were cut off from the sub-divisional headquarters at Killar due to an avalanche at Asan Nullah.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said 219 roads were blocked across the state due to snowfall earlier this week. As many as 136 roads were blocked in tribal Lahaul-Spiti district and 55 in Chamba district.

Power supply was disrupted in the remote areas as 380 transformers were yet to be fixed.

Mercury fluctuates as skies clear

The night temperature dipped in the plains, while the higher reaches saw a nominal rise as the weather improved across the state.

Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti was coldest at -11.2°C, followed by -3.4°C in Kalpa and -0.8°C in Reckong Peo.

Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said the average minimum temperatures were below normal on Friday. Manali recorded a low of 0.4°C, Narkanda 1.7°C, Dalhousie 3.5°C and Shimla 4.8°C.

Snow, rain from Saturday

The weather department has forecast a fresh spell of snow and rains across the state from Saturday.

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur across the state on Saturday and Sunday,” said Paul, adding that a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning over the plains, low and mid hills has been sounded for January 29.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naresh K Thakur

    Naresh K Thakur is a staff reporter in Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. Based at Dharamshala, he covers Tibetan affairs, local politics and environmental issues.

