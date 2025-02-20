Menu Explore
Himachal: Bittu’s claim on grant for state misleading, says Vikramaditya

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 20, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Bittu had said that Himachal has been given a special grant of ₹11,806 crore in this budget which will lead to comprehensive improvement in the state’s infrastructure, transport, water supply, agriculture and health sector.

A day after Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the Himachal government was not releasing its share (over 660 crore) for railway expansion in the state, public works minister (PWD) Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said Bittu’s statement was “misleading”.

PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh at a press conference in Shimla.   (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Talking to mediapersons, Vikramaditya said, “There is no mention of 11,806 crore on the railway website and pink book (railway’s annual statement). Therefore, he should not spread lies.” Taking a dig at Bittu, the PWD minister said, “Bittu has just become a new minister. He is not fully aware of the figures of the ministry. He needs to study his ministry.”

Regarding the party’s allegations on Centre’s step-motherly treatment, Vikramaditya said, “In 2018-19, Himachal was getting 13,000 crore in revenue deficit grant. In 2025-26, it will be reduced to 3,000 crore. The economy of the state has directly suffered a blow of 10,000 crore rupees”. He said, “It is wrong to look at everything from a political perspective in the federal structure.”

Meanwhile, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi mentioned in a statement that the initial estimated cost of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur rail line was around 3,000 crore with the central government committed to providing 75% of the funding and the estimated cost of land acquisition was pegged at 70 crore. “The entire expenditure on land acquisition is being borne by the state government.”

Negi said that since March 1, 2023, the present state government has contributed nearly 300 crore to the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for railway development projects in Himachal Pradesh. “This contradicts the claims made by Bittu as his statements are not based on facts,” he said.

Negi emphasised that these budgetary provisions are made for all states and Himachal Pradesh has not received any special favour. “Between 2014 and 2024, Himachal Pradesh received less financial support from the central government compared to Uttarakhand,” said Negi while criticising the Union minister for failing to mention that such financial assistance is part of centrally sponsored schemes which are not a favour but a constitutional right of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Follow Us On