Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Himachal BJP chief slams Congress govt over Vimal Negi case

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 27, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Addressing the media in Dharamshala, Bindal said Negi’s family demanded only justice, adding: “They asked for an impartial investigation, but the opposite happened”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himachal unit chief Rajeev Bindal on Monday slammed the Congress government over the Vimal Negi case and said the party has lost its moral right to remain in power.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Himachal unit chief Rajeev Bindal (HT File)
Addressing the media in Dharamshala, Bindal said Negi’s family demanded only justice. “They asked for an impartial investigation, but the opposite happened. When they lost faith in the state agencies, they appealed to the chief minister and demanded a CBI probe,” he said.

He added, “An SIT was formed and an inquiry was initiated. However, as the investigation progressed, serious doubts emerged. We met the family in Kinnaur, and they reiterated their demand for a CBI probe. The BJP supported this demand and even held protests. Our legislators met the Governor to press for the same. Despite all this, the state government ignored both the family and the public.”

Bindal said that eventually, Negi’s wife had to approach the high court for justice, which transferred the case to CBI. “The government should not delay any further and must hand over the investigation to the CBI immediately, providing all relevant documents and records to the agency,” he added.

He further said that a recent press conference by the SP of Shimla had further exposed the government’s failures. “He made grave allegations against the office of the DGP, who is responsible for maintaining law and order. He also levelled allegations against the chief secretary. This points to a complete administrative breakdown.”

“In such a situation, the Congress government has lost the moral right to remain in power,” he said.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
