Himachal: BJP MLA accuses govt of phone tapping

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Sep 27, 2023 05:14 AM IST

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Himachal government of phone tapping. BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti has accused the government of engaging in phone tapping activities.

Satti, a senior BJP leader who has served as BJP president for six terms, expressed his concern, stating, “The government is committing offense by indulging in phone tapping. If the government has suspicions, it should consider tapping the phones of its own MLAs rather than targeting BJP leaders.”

He further alleged that the government, which has been in power for the last 10 months, has failed on various fronts and is now resorting to serious actions like phone tapping.

Satti firmly denied any intentions of orchestrating an “operation lotus” in Himachal Pradesh, emphasising that the BJP is fully focused on preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The government has categorically denied these allegations. Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to the chief minister, dismissed the accusations as baseless. He suggested that the BJP may be “attempting to divert attention from its own issues by making unfounded claims”.

