Himachal BJP submits ‘kachcha chittha’ to governor

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation, led by senior leaders, met Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to submit a comprehensive 106-page memorandum titled "Kachcha Chittha" on Wednesday.

The document, which alleges rampant corruption and administrative failures in the two years of Congress rule under chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to hold the state government accountable for what the BJP describes as a period of “unprecedented mismanagement and destruction”.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in a scathing attack on the Congress government, said, “These two years have been a period of destruction and corruption in every sector. Even Congress’s central leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, refused to attend the so-called celebrations. This is proof enough that even their leadership recognises there is nothing worth celebrating in Himachal Pradesh today,” Thakur added.

Speaking to the media after meeting the governor, Himachal Pradesh state BJP president Rajeev Bindal said, “In two years, they have not delivered anything significant to the people of Himachal Pradesh. This celebration is a waste of public time and money,” he said.

The memorandum handed over to the governor outlines detailed allegations of corruption and policy mismanagement. The BJP pointed to a hydroelectric project scandal where the cost was inflated from ₹150 crore to ₹280 crore to allegedly benefit private companies. Jai Ram further alleged that revenue generation policies had been manipulated to benefit liquor and land mafias.

“The BJP memorandum also focused on unfulfilled electoral promises made by the Congress. “Despite financial constraints, the Congress government has wasted crores on celebrations, while pensions remain unpaid and essential services are neglected. The public is being taxed heavily for basic needs, making life more difficult for the people of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Thakur said, “This is not just about corruption; it’s about the betrayal of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Congress government has turned this state into a playground for mafias and private profiteers. The people deserve better, and the BJP will fight to restore the dignity and progress of our state.”