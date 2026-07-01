Himachal braces for heavy rainfall as monsoon arrives

After five-day delay from its normal onset date, the southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, covering several areas of the hill state. A truck stuck in debris after rain-triggered mudslide in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, said the monsoon has covered the entire Kinnaur district; most parts of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts; many parts of Shimla and Mandi districts; and some parts of Sirmaur and Kangra districts.

Officials said conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance over the remaining parts of the state during the next two to three days.

Last year, the monsoon entered the state on June 20 and covered it entirely by June 24. In 2024, it arrived on June 27 and spread across the state by June 29. Over the past 30 years, the earliest onset of the southwest monsoon in Himachal was on June 9, 2000, while the latest onset was on July 5, 2010.

Heavy showers likely

The weather office said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by isolated heavy to very heavy showers, is very likely over the plains and adjoining mid-hill regions from July 1 to 4. Light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of the higher and adjoining mid-hill areas during the same period, with rainfall activity likely to peak on July 2 and 3.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts on July 2; in Una, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on July 3; and in Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts on July 4.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts on July 1; Chamba, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on July 2; Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Solan districts on July 3; and Una, Hamirpur and Kullu districts on July 4.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (40-50 kmph) are also likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Solan and Sirmaur districts till July 4.