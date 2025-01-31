Himachal budget session likely in first week of March: Speaker

Budget session of Himachal Pradesh assembly is likely to be held in first week of March, said assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday. Himachal speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (File)

Pathania shared this while interacting with media persons after paying floral tributes to the statue of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary at The Ridge in Shimla.

“Budget session of Himachal Pradesh assembly is likely to be held in the month of March, in which probably 18 to 20 sittings will be held,” said assembly speaker on Thursday.

Speaking about Gandhi, Pathania said, “Gandhi was a worshipper of truth, integrity and non-violence, and he dedicated his entire life to upholding these principles.”

During the event, Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh also addressed the media, highlighting Gandhi’s role in India’s freedom movement. “Today, we remember Mahatma Gandhi with great reverence. He made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s Independence and inspired countless people to follow the path of non-violence in pursuit of their goals. On this solemn day, as we mark his martyrdom , we offer our heartfelt tributes to Bapu,” she said.