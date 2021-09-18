Himachal cabbage crop hit by fungal disease

Cabbage crop in a dozen villages of the remote Chhota-Bhangal valley in Kangra district has been hit by a fungus causing blackleg disease.

Scientists visited Dyot, Kothikohar, Nalhota, Badagran and Lohardi villages, the main cabbage-producing areas, earlier this week to examine the vegetable crops, particularly cabbage.

Also read: Rawat & team in Chandigarh today for meet as Punjab Congress continues to boil

“The cabbage crop has been hit by blackleg disease, caused by a fungus called Phoma lingam. It attacks many brassica crops and spreads rapidly. Plants can be affected at the seedling stage or at any stage in the field. Common symptoms are slight lesions on stems at cotyledon scars which elongate, turn brown with a black to purplish border, and become sunken, causing the stem to girdle and blacken,” said Arun Sood, the principal extension specialist, extension directorate of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU), Palampur.

Farmers told about sprays to treat crop

Infected plants wilt, lodge, and die. On root crops, symptoms occur in the form of cankers on the fleshy roots and a dry rot may appear in storage.

Sood said black rote has been found infecting the cabbage crop. “Farmers have been told to treat the crop by spraying a solution of 3gm copper oxychloride per litre of water or 1% Bordeaux mixture,” he said.

Farmers have been advised to treat the seed with Bavistin fungicide while sowing.

The infected plants must be uprooted and destroyed and drainage of water in fields should be ensured, the scientist said.

Continuous cropping increases disease risk

“Besides, farmers have been urged to adopt the crop cycle to avoid infection. Continuous cropping increases the possibility of disease spread,” he said.

The scientists found that the kidney beans crop was also affected by angular leaf spot disease, which can be treated by spraying 1gm Bastivin/litre of water solution.

Besides Sood, the team of experts comprised district agriculture officer Sushil Kumar and specialist Renu Sharma.

Chhota Bhangal valley is a remote village in Baijnath sub division of Kangra district. The main source of income of locals is cultivation of cash crops such as cabbage, cauliflower, potato and kidney beans.