Himachal cabinet approves pension allowance on revised pay scales

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in a meeting held here on Wednesday decided to give pension allowance of 5%, 10% and 15% respectively for pensioners/family pensioners and all India Service pensioners/family pensioners on their revised original pension/original family pension from the prospective date which will benefit about 86,200 pensioners/family pensioners in the age group of 65 to 80 years.

The meeting was presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The report of the cabinet sub-committee for assessment and redressal of various issues in the deployment of staff on an outsourcing basis in government departments by service providers in Himachal Pradesh was placed before the Cabinet and accepted in principle. It was decided to draft a policy document on the matter. According to the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee, ‘Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas and Rozgar Nigam Company’ would be established by changing the name of the existing ‘Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam’ under the provisions of the Company Act, 2013. This Company would ensure the deployment of skilled, semi-skilled and other manpower in government departments, boards, corporations, universities, state education institutions, statutory entities and other organisations owned and controlled by the state government for meeting their temporary requirements.

The Cabinet decided that the process of sponsoring eligible sports persons or issuing non-availability certificates to the requisitioning departments by the Youth Services department would be made time-bound so that the recruitment process could be completed at the earliest. The vacancies would be filled after waiting for at least six weeks for the recommendation or non-availability certificate from the Youth Services and Sports department.

It also decided to provide a revised pay scale to employees of the district judiciary with effect from January 1, 2016, and amend/substitute the schedule appended to the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Courts Employees (Pay, Allowances and other conditions of Services) Act, 2005. This would benefit about 2,300 employees of the district judiciary.

The cabinet also decided to give 50% concession to women passengers in bus fares for intra-State routes viz buses using small corridors of 1km in Kalka and 3 km in Talwara of Punjab.

The cabinet gave its approval to the amendments in the Time-Bound Designation Scheme (up-gradation) 2014 of the Himachal Pradesh Medical Education Department for providing benefits to the teaching faculty.

The cabinet further approved the creation and filling up of the post of assistant district tourism development officer along with other requisite posts of necessary staff in Kinnaur district at Reckong Peo to promote Tourism related activities in the district.

It gave its consent to fill up 40 posts of different categories in the printing and stationery department on a contract and daily wage bases.

The cabinet gave its approval to the revision of pay of the teachers/scientists of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Palampur on the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission. This would benefit over 240 faculty of the University.

It gave its approval to the recommendation of the Cadre Review Committee to increase the cadre strength of HAS from existing 228 to 246.

The Cabinet gave its approval to transfer land on a sale basis in the name of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs for the construction of Office Building and Residential Accommodation for CGST Division and CGST Range Mandi with permanent ownership by charging Rs. 2,17,89,414.

The Cabinet gave its approval to incorporate Joint Venture Company Mandi International Airport Ltd in collaboration with the Airport Authority of India in the ratio of 51% Equity Share Capital by the GoHP and 49 % Equity Share Capital by the Airport Authority of India.