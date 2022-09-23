Himachal cabinet approves tutor scheme for 3 to 6 age group

The state cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the ‘Himachal Pradesh early childhood care and education tutor scheme-2022’ for children in the age group of 3 to 6, in government primary schools under the National Education Policy.

The scheme envisages appropriate care and stimulation of the brain in early years to ensure healthy development and growth. Special attention and priority would be given to socio-economically disadvantaged districts and areas.

The cabinet also approved the policy to hire pre-primary teachers. The education department will frame recruitment and promotion (R&P) rules and till these are finalised, the department shall engage outsourced tutors.

For candidates who have done a one-year diploma in nursery teacher education/pre-school education/early childhood education programme, the department will frame bridge courses to make them eligible. They will be paid a sum of ₹9,000 a month.

The cabinet gave its nod to double the subsidy on edible oil -- fortified mustard oil and fortified soya refined oil -- from ₹5 to ₹10 for OTNFSA beneficiaries and from ₹10 to ₹20 per litre for National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries for seven months with effect from September 2022 to March 2023.

Other decisions

•Decision to engage 499 para cooks, 563 para helpers for the forest department rest houses across the state

•Nod to the ₹2,000 crore World Bank-funded ‘Himachal Power Sector Development Programme’ for timely monitoring, implementation and verification of PMU establishment in the directorate of energy.

•Regularisation of education department’s water carriers, who have put in 11 years of services -- as part-time or daily wagers -- as on March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

•Creation of three posts of doctors, two posts of paramedical staff and six posts of nurses in the 50-bed Dharampur civil hospital in Solan.

•To open an Ayurvedic health centre at Taurkhola and Paplog area of iDharampur in Mandi, besides Sakoh in GP Tihra.

•Agriculture sale centre in GP Bara in Gohar development block in Mandi.

•A new sub-tehsil at Subathu in Solan district along with creation and filling up of 12 posts of different categories.