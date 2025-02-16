Himachal cabinet gives nod to FASTag at entry toll barriers

To give respite to commuters coming to Himachal, the state cabinet on Saturday has decided to implement the FASTag facility at all entry toll barriers in a phased manner. In the first phase, FASTag will be introduced at the toll barriers in Garamaura (Bilaspur), Parwanoo (Main) and Tiara Bypass (Solan), Govindghat (Sirmaur), Kandwal (Nurpur), Mehatpur (Una) and Baddi (Solan). (File)

The approval for auction-cum-tender process for collecting entry tax for the financial year 2025-26, with an expected additional revenue of ₹11.56 crore compared to the year 2024-2025 was approved during the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“The cabinet also decided to implement the FASTag facility at all entry toll barriers in a phased manner,” said state industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan after the meeting.

In the first phase, FASTag will be introduced at the toll barriers in Garamaura (Bilaspur), Parwanoo (Main) and Tiara Bypass (Solan), Govindghat (Sirmaur), Kandwal (Nurpur), Mehatpur (Una) and Baddi (Solan), he added.

The cabinet also approved 60-day special maternity leave for female government employees in the event of a stillbirth or the death of a child soon after birth.

Educational infra upgrade

The cabinet gave nod to upgrade 16 sanctioned posts of assistant professor to associate professors in various departments at Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College, Shimla.

Additionally, approval to start BTech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) and BTech (Computer Science) courses at Rajiv Gandhi Government Engineering College at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling of eight posts in different categories, were also given.

It also approved the introduction of BTech (civil engineering) course at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragatinagar in Shimla district, along with the creation and filling of seven posts in various categories.

The cabinet has decided to introduce a new diploma course, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) at Government Polytechnic College, Sundernagar, in Mandi district.

It decided to establish the department of nuclear medicine at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk. It has also approved the creation and filling of posts, including professor, associate professor, assistant professor, senior resident doctor, nuclear medicine technologist and radiation safety officer.

Decision to fill up the assistant professor post in the immunohematology and blood transfusion department in Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College Nahan.

It gave its consent to allow the allopathic doctors to draw full salary during their study leave within India or outside the country.

All police stations to be classified into six categories

The cabinet decided to classify all the 135 existing police stations into six categories based on the criteria of population, area, major crime, traffic, inter-state borders and flow of tourists. The staff posting will also be revised.

New Jal Shakti Vibhag division at Kangra

The cabinet decided to open a new Jal Shakti Vibhag Division at Kangra district along with creation and filling up of requisite posts. It also decided to open Jal Shakti Vibhag Division at Jagatkhana in Shri Naina Devi Ji assembly constituency of Bilaspur district along with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

Declaration of pending results

Declaration of pending results for 699 posts across six post codes, excluding the tainted posts, including market supervisor (Post Code-977), fireman (Post Code-916), drawing master (Post Code-980), clerks (HP Secretariat, Post Code-962), lineman (Post Code-971), and steno-typist (Post Code-928)

Other important decisions

New Fire Post to come up at Nerwa in Shimla district

Filling up of posts in the revenue, planning and treasury and accounts and lotteries departments

Solan’s Basheel to get new primary health centre and Loharghat to have a new sub tehsil

Re-organisation of Namhol sub-tehsil