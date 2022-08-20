Himachal cloudbursts: Chief secy takes stock of damages
Himachal chief secretary RD Dhiman on Saturday presided over a meeting to assess the damages caused by incessant rainfall across the state
Principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said 34 incidents of landslide, flash floods and cloud bursts have been reported from the state since Friday night, in which 19 lives have been lost and six people are missing.
“Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts are the worst affected districts where maximum damage has been reported,” he said. Sharma said 742 roads have been closed and 2,000 transformers and 172 water supply schemes have been disrupted.
He said that ₹232.31 crore has been released from the SDRF and sufficient funds were available with all the districts to carry out relief and rehabilitation work.
Dhiman directed the department concerned to ensure that machinery is deployed and all roads are cleared at the earliest so that there is no disruption in providing basic amenities in affected areas. He also directed that deputy commissioners concerned ensure videography of the damage caused by heavy rainfall and provide shelters to the affected people in the camps.
“It must also be ensured that basic amenities like bedding and ration be provided on a priority to affected people and their statements be recorded,” he said.
The chief secretary further directed HPSEB officials to restore 100% electricity supply at the earliest.
“All the districts have to close down educational institutions in the areas affected by landslides and flash floods and set up relief camps at these institutions and community centres,” said Dhiman.
