Himachal CM announces 6% DA for govt staff, pensioners

With an eye on the byelections due in three assembly segments and a parliamentary constituency, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced 6% dearness allowance for state government employees.

Presiding over the state-level Independence Day function in his hometown, Mandi, on Sunday, Thakur announced the 6% DA for state government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021. This decision will provide financial benefits amounting to ₹450 crore to employees and pensioners.

The chief minister also announced the enhancement in subsidy being provided to below poverty line and above poverty line families on edible oil from the existing ₹10 a litre to ₹30 a litre to BPL card holders and from ₹5 to ₹10 a litre to APL card holders for the next four months. This will benefit 18.71 lakh card holders.

The chief minister said ₹15 crore will be given to the Mandi municipal corporation for development works.

This was the first time that neither the state level nor the district level function was held at the Ridge in Shimla.

State power minister Sukhram Chaudhary presided over the district-level function at DAV College, Kotkhai. The Jubbal Kotkhai assembly seat fell vacant after the death of former horticulture minister Narendra Bragta in June.