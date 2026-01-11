Himachal CM directs MC Shimla to improve tourist facilities

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday issued instructions to the Shimla municipal corporation (MC) to improve tourist facilities and cleanliness in the city. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The decision comes a day after Sukhu visited the mall road in Shimla on Saturday evening. He interacted with tourists and asked the authorities to ensure that the vendors are not charging more than the fixed prices for food items and other goods.

He said that the rules and standards set by the directorate of health safety and regulation and the food safety and standards authority must be strictly enforced to maintain food quality, safety and hygiene.

The CM said that tourists visiting Shimla should have an excellent experience, while the needs of local residents must also be given equal importance. He added that the state government is improving public services in urban areas and making them easier to access.

Sukhu said that the state government has recently launched the second phase of the Citizen Connect Programme under the theme “Clean City, Prosperous City”. Keeping in mind the growing population, increasing urbanisation and changing needs of citizens, the government was setting a new, inclusive and sustainable direction for urban development.

He said that urban services have been brought into the digital age through the Citizen Service Portal. In the first phase, nine online services were introduced and more than 2.5 lakh citizens have been registered. In the second phase, nine additional services have been added, which would improve transparency and reduce the gap between the government and the public.

The chief minister said that under the Digital Door Plate system, every urban household was being given a unique digital identity. This initiative would bring greater transparency and accountability to urban governance.