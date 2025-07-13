Himachal CM extends best wishes to Indian players taking part in karate tourney in Japan

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday flagged off a 20-member Indian contingent from his official residence, for the Shitokai Goju-Ryu Karate Championship being held in Osaka, Japan from July 15 to July 23. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Of the 20 members participating in the Shitokai Goju-Ryu Karate championship, 11 players are from Roots Country School, Baghi, while the remaining are from other parts of Himachal Pradesh and across the country. The Indian team is participating in the championship after a gap of five years. Along with the players, the team’s head coach Anil Kumar Jishta and assistant coach Hari Tamang are also travelling to Japan.

Extending best wishes, CM said “Representing the nation is a matter of immense honour for any athlete and such moments are cherished for a lifetime.” He wished the contingent success in the tournament and appreciated their dedication and hard work.

Emphasising the state government’s commitment to promoting sports, the chief minister said various initiatives have been taken to encourage youth to take up sports and stay disciplined in life, while also keeping them away from drug abuse. He said the government has significantly enhanced the prize money for medal winners in international events to motivate athletes and recognise their efforts.