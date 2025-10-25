Himachal CM flays BJP MPs for ‘failing’ to get disaster relief funds

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to the Barsar assembly constituency in Hamirpur district on Friday, criticised the all seven BJP MPs for “failing” to get disaster relief funds for the state. Addressing a gathering at the mini secretariat in Barsar, Sukhu said, “I request them (BJP MPs) to bring the ₹1,500 crore disaster relief package announced by the Prime Minister in Kangra. Our government is ready to accompany the BJP MPs to the Prime Minister for bringing this relief amount.”

“In the assembly by-election last year, when attempts were made to topple our government, two MLAs from Hamirpur district switched their loyalty to the BJP. I could never have imagined that the MLA from Barsar would be amongst them,” he said.

The CM said the people of Barsar committed a grave mistake in the last bypoll.

The CM further said that his government has restarted development in Hamirpur. He said Barsar was his home and stalling its development was not his intention. “The development of Barsar is the contribution of the Congress. Projects worth crores are underway. I urge the people of Barsar to abandon political rigidity and walk with the Congress government,” he said.

₹41.52-cr projects dedicated

CM Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹41.52 crore in Barsar assembly constituency. He dedicated ₹1.34-crore Bumbloo helipad, ₹17.45-crore mini secretariat and ₹1.11 crore health sub-centre building in Bani. He also laid the foundation stone of Dhaneta-Barsar road to be constructed at a cost of ₹18.72 crore and ₹2.88 crore check dam on Mann khad.