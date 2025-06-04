Himachal CM inaugurates 100-crore projects in Dehra

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for six development projects worth about ₹100 crore in Dehra assembly constituency of Kangra district. Besides dedicating ₹4.96-crore community health centre (CHC) in Haripur, the CM also laid the foundation stone of administrative and diagnostic block of the hospital, food commissary and quarantine at Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park, to be constructed at a cost of ₹47.62 crore, and lift water supply scheme (LWSS) for International Zoo at Bankhandi (Seera Da Bharoh in Haripur tehsil), to be built at a cost of ₹16.25 crore. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hears people’s grievances in Sera area of Hamirpur district on Tuesday. (HT photo)

He also laid foundation stone for upgrade work of Haripur-Sakri Ghera road ( ₹12.87 crore),Thathar Tripal-Mehwa panchayat ( ₹6.64 crore) and upgrade of Guler-Nandpur Barial Ludret road ( ₹10.29 crore).

He said that the international-level Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park was being constructed at Bankhandi at a cost of ₹619 crore. In the first phase, ₹150 crore was being spent on construction of 43 enclosures. Around 90% of boundary wall has been completed besides eight check dams have also been constructed so far. The CM directed to construct more check dams to facilitate rainwater harvesting. He said that it would not only be a tourist attraction but also a model of sustainable infrastructure, blending conservation with innovation.

The CM said this park would have space to showcase 78 species, including the Asiatic lion, hog deer, monitor lizard, crocodile, ghadiyal and various bird species. The zoo will also have a wetland aviary of indigenous bird species, he added.

Sukhu said the park would boost tourism activities significantly and provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth, thereby strengthening the local economy.

The CM also visited the various under-construction sites in the park and gave necessary directions for its improvement and on-time completion.