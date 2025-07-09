Himachal CM inspects vulnerable points along Shoghi-Dhalli four-lane project

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of various vulnerable points along the under-construction 27-km Shoghi-Dhalli four-lane project in Shimla district. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacts with people affected by the collapse of a retaining wall constructed by NHAI in Shimla on Tuesday. (PTI)

He visited Bhattakufar, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Lindidhar, and nearby areas to assess the situation and listened to the grievances of locals. He was expected to visit disaster hit areas in Mandi but the same was postponed due to some reasons.

The residents expressed their concerns regarding the impact of hill cutting activities being carried out by the NHAI, which, they alleged, have led to increased vulnerability, property damage, and risk to their life and safety.

Chief minister was apprised by the locals that NHAI officers do not listen to them. They have suffered significant property losses, and now a constant danger looms over our heads. We request the government to take urgent steps, they urged.

Taking serious note of their concerns, the CM directed the concerned departments to take immediate remedial measures and ensure public safety on priority. He also assured the affected families of all possible support from the state government.

Speaking to media persons, the chief minister said, that people construct their homes through years of savings. When such homes collapse, it is not just a financial loss but an emotional and social setback. I will raise this issue with Union minister for road transport and highways. The state government will provide ₹10,000 per month as rental assistance to families residing in unsafe structures to rent accommodation. Additionally, a special relief package will be given to those who have suffered damages during the disaster.

The CM advocated for awarding such works to local contractors who are more familiar with the regional topography.