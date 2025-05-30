Himachal CM interacts with Sarchi village people

As part of “Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” initiative of the state government, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Sharchi village of Banjar constituency of Kullu district on Wednesday evening. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stayed overnight at the residence of retired Subedar Anoop Ram in Sharchi village. During the visit, the CM interacted with villagers, right from children to the elderly and women. The villagers informed the CM about the day to day challenges they face. The CM gave on-the-spot directions to officers to ensure timely resolution of the issues raised by the people.

Sukhu assured the villagers that adequate budgetary provisions would be made to fulfil their demands. He directed the public works department to widen and upgrade the Nagladi–Sharchi road. He further mentioned that proper drainage would be constructed alongside the road and paver blocks, where necessary, would be constructed to ensure long-term maintenance.

Additionally, the CM announced a grant of one lakh rupees each to five women’s self-help groups from the Sharchi gram panchayat. He informed the villagers about the schemes and initiatives started by the state government. He also briefed about the special revenue Lok Adalats being organised at the tehsil and sub-tehsil levels aimed to resolve long-pending revenue cases in a time-bound manner.

“It brings me great joy to be among you,” the CM said. “Since the formation of this government, I have made it a priority to personally visit remote areas and understand people’s problems in order to resolve them. Sharchi is the last village in the Banjar area, surrounded by scenic mountains and forests. I have already visited Dodra Kwar, Kupvi, and Pangi as part of this program and spent valuable time with the people there. My cabinet colleagues are also visiting different areas to address public issues.”