Himachal CM Jai Ram gives PWD the stick over pace of road projects

Underscoring that roads are the lifeline of the hill state, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday asked state public works department officials to expedite construction and maintenance of roads in the state.

Presiding over a review meeting of the PWD, the chief minister said, “The state government will take serious note of the delay in achieving financial targets and achievements under NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development). “Not only do the delays hamper development, but they also adversely affect funding for the state. The government will take strict action against the erring officers in case of any laxity,” said Thakur.

He also directed the PWD to launch a special drive to carry out patch work and tarring on major roads and to identify landslide prone areas and prepare mitigation detailed project reports (DPRs).

“Superintending engineers and other field officers must regularly inspect roads and submit their reports to higher authorities. Quality work must be ensured and laxity in this respect will not be tolerated,” he said.

Directing officials to complete projects pertaining to NABARD and PMGSY within the stipulated time period, the chief minister said 401 projects had been sanctioned under NABARD since 2018-19.

“DPRs of 167 projects worth ₹898 crore are under scrutiny with NABARD and 39 projects worth ₹349 crore are with the planning department. Twelve projects amounting to ₹195 crore have been sanctioned in the current financial year, an eight projects worth ₹64 crore have been completed,” he said, adding that the Centre had sanctioned 3,683 roads, with a length of 21,859 km, under PMGSY.

Thakur said funds should be re-appropriated so that projects nearing completion can be completed at the earliest.

“The Himachal Pradesh State Road Transformation Project is another ambitious project of the state government that intends to strategically transform the core 2,000-km road network. A state road network of 650 km will be upgraded, while another 1,350 km will be periodically maintained,” the CM said.

The chief minister also directed NHAI authorities to expedite work on the Kiratpur- Ner Chowk-Manali and Parwanoo-Solan-Dhalli national highways.