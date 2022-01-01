Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to ask Centre to settle interstate boundary disputes

Himachal Pradesh will once again raise the issues related to interstate boundary disputes with neighbouring states at the meeting of the regional state council.

“I had earlier raised the issue. We will raise it again at a meeting of the interstate regional council scheduled after the elections in five states are over,” said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. “We have been raising issues with Kashmir, Haryana and Ladakh,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh had asked the union territory of Ladakh to resolve the border dispute with the neighbouring state before the summer months.

This is a long border dispute. We have written to the divisional commissioner in Leh and sought his comments. We have placed the old revenue records too,” said deputy commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Neeraj Kumar. Shepherds from Himachal Pradesh have grazing rights in the territory claimed by the neighbouring state

After the dispute, the deputy commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, and the deputy commissioner, Leh, carried out a joint spot visit during which the Himachal authorities presented revenue records and indexed sheets of the survey of India as evidence to buttress their claim on the territory. The records presented revealed that the boundary was 12-13 km ahead of the disputed point and both sides agreed on a demarcation.

The boundary dispute issue was further agitated before the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes by Tenzin Sonam, councillor, Lugnak block, LAHDC, Kargil. The NCST convened meetings in 2015 and 2016. The NCST gave direction that demarcation to be done by the Survey of India at the spot.

In 2016, a team of surveyor-general of India visited the disputed border in the presence of high officials from both sides.

The Survey of India substantiated Himachal’s claim on the territory still no solution to the issue was found as the officials representing the then Jammu and Kashmir government rejected the validity of the maps presented by officials of the surveyor-general of India.

Himachal alleges that the Leh administration was not honouring the maps of SOI and not cooperating in carrying out the demarcation of boundaries to settle down the issue. There is another dispute at the Shinkula Pass border. Kargil district claims its territory up to Palmo village which is in fact 10 km from the border on the Himachal side.

