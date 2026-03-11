Himachal CM launches prepaid taxi service from Shimla ISBT

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched the prepaid taxi service for the state from Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Tutikandi, Shimla, to 26 locations within city and to Chandigarh city and airport. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launching the prepaid taxi service from Shimla ISBT on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Under this facility, passengers can book taxis from the prepaid taxi counter at ISBT, Tutikandi. After making the payment at the counter, the customer will receive a payment slip which must be shown to the taxi driver. The driver would then drop the passenger at the designated destination. After returning to the station, the driver would submit the slip at the counter to receive payment for the journey.

“Since the fare would be paid in advance, passengers would not face any inconvenience or disputes with drivers. The prepaid taxi service would cover 26 locations within Shimla city, along with two additional destinations, Chandigarh International Airport and Chandigarh city,” said CM.

A total of 115 vehicles would be part of this service and would be operated by the Taxi Union.

The chief minister said, “The initiative would ensure transparency as the fare rates have been notified by the transport department and it will also enhance passenger safety and will benefit both tourists and local residents.”

Himachal government, had on Monday, revised the fare rates for pre-paid taxies operating on point-to-point basis from ISBT, Shimla, to Chandigarh. As per the revised rates, the fare has been fixed at ₹3,000 for Taxi and ₹5,000 for Maxi, while the fare from ISBT, Shimla to Chandigarh International Airport has been fixed at ₹3,500 for Taxi and ₹5,500 for Maxi.