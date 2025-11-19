Himachal CM lays foundation stone of Palampur Heliport

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Palampur Heliport being built at the cost of ₹19.77 crore. The heliport will feature a passenger terminal building, fire station, utility building, and other facilities for travellers. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday. (Source:X)

While addressing the gathering, the CM said that this heliport would be completed by April next year after which helicopter services to Chandigarh and Shimla would commence at affordable fare.

He added that the state government was formulating several development plans for Kangra district. A proposal to develop a tourism village in Palampur had also been prepared, but some people, provoked by and having allegiance with the BJP have approached the court and have taken stay from it. He said that efforts were underway to resolve the obstacles.

Earlier during the day he also inspected the community health centre, Gopalpur, and interacted with patients and staff. He said that a provision of ₹3,000 crore has been made to enhance facilities for patients, from medical colleges to other hospitals across the state. New and advanced medical equipment were being installed in the hospitals to ensure that people receive quality healthcare services within Himachal itself, he added.

CM Sukhu offers prayers with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

CM Sukhu also offered prayers at the Panjpiri Sheetla Mata Temple at Gujrehda, near Palampur in district Kangra, along with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living (AOL).

He also lit a ceremonial lamp in the newly constructed temple. Praising Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the CM stated that the spiritual guru has been tirelessly working across the world to promote peace, tolerance, and human values in the society adding that he is a humanitarian leader, spiritual teacher, and an ambassador of peace. “It is a matter of pride for Himachal that he has established the ‘Kailash Ashram’ in the lap of the Dhauladhar ranges,” said Sukhu.

On this occasion, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also wished to establish an Osteopathy College in Himachal, so that local youth may learn this modern system of treatment for sustainable livelihoods.

Sukhu announced that the Gujrehda link road would be paved to ensure that followers of the Art of Living do not face any inconvenience while visiting the area.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, while appreciating the CM, said that being religious in his beliefs and actions, Sukhu has been blessed with an opportunity to serve the people of Himachal. He highlighted that the grand Panjpiri Sheetla Mata Temple has been constructed directly facing the Aadi Himani Chamunda Temple and emphasised the importance of spiritual practice in one’s life.