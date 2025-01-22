Himachal CM reviews development projects in Kangra

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various developmental projects being undertaken in Kangra district. He was presiding over a meeting of the officials of district Kangra at Dharamshala. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT Photo)

He directed the officers to expedite the implementation of the state government’s flagship projects and ensure their timely completion. He emphasised that the year 2025 is a “Performing Year” for the state government and all officers and officials must extend their wholehearted cooperation for development of the state. He asked officials to end the practice of delaying matters, calling it “delayed corruption.”

CM Suhku reiterated the government’s goal to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state and directed all departments to ensure that welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

The CM said that the government was focusing on the health and education sector and ₹1,500 crore would be spent in the coming months to procure modern equipment for health institutions, ensuring better healthcare services to people at their doorstep.

Sukhu said that the state government was making efforts to boost tourism in Kangra district. An international-level zoological park was being established in Bankhandi, Dehra assembly constituency. The construction has begun and the first phase is expected to be completed by April 2026. Tenders for the construction of heliports in Rakkar and Palampur will be opened this month. Additionally, the construction of the Pathankot-Mandi and Matour-Shimla four-lane highways is underway, with instructions to keep a 5m median on these roads, he added.