Himachal CM’s advisor Ram Subagh Singh gets one year extension

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government has extended the tenure of the former chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh as advisor to the CM for a period of another one year. Subgah remained chief secretary during the tenure of the Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party government. He was succeeded by RD Dhiman. Advisor Ram Subagh Singh (HT Photo)

The notification regarding the extension was issued on Wednesday. Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena has issued orders in this regard. Along with Ram Subhag Singh, the government has also decided to re-engage Kiran Sharma, working as under secretary in the chief minister’s office, in government service for six months. Ram Subhag Singh will remain in his post till July 30, 2025 and Kiran Sharma till January 2025. It is worth noting that earlier the government has also given a one-year extension to Naresh Sharma on the post of officer of special duty

Ram Subhag Singh is a 1987-batch IAS officer. He has a lot of experience working in the state and the Centre. While on deputation at the Centre, he has served on many important posts. It is believed that the government has appointed him as the advisor to the chief minister again to take advantage of his administrative experience in the development of the state. It is worth mentioning that Ram Subhag Singh has experience in the fields of energy, tourism and many others.