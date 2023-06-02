Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM: 4.5 crore released to clear allowances of HRTC drivers, conductors

Himachal CM: 4.5 crore released to clear allowances of HRTC drivers, conductors

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2023 04:14 PM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said representatives of employees’ unions of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation had met him last month to discuss their demands, particularly the payment of overtime and night allowances

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced the release of 4.5 crore for the payment of overtime and night allowance to drivers and conductors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced the release of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.5 crore for the payment of overtime and night allowance to drivers and conductors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). (HT file photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced the release of 4.5 crore for the payment of overtime and night allowance to drivers and conductors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). (HT file photo)

Sukhu said that the drivers and conductors of HRTC had not been paid their allowances for three years, but his government had fulfilled its promise of releasing the allocated amount despite financial challenges.

After a meeting with officers, Sukhu said representatives of employees’ unions of HRTC had met him last month to discuss their demands, particularly the payment of overtime and night allowances.

The chief minister said that his government had taken a significant decision in the first cabinet meeting by reinstating the old pension scheme, benefiting about 1.5 lakh employees. Additionally, the instalment of 3% dearness allowance has also been released for government employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister sukhvinder singh sukhu himachal road transport corporation + 1 more
chief minister sukhvinder singh sukhu himachal road transport corporation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out