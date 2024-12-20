Himachal CM Sukhu condemns FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday termed the FIR registered against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as highly unfortunate and motivated by political vendetta. The FIR was registered against Rahul in connection to the scuffle that broke out in Parliament on Thursday. (HT File)

Addressing media persons in Dharamshala, the CM expressed solidarity with the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and affirmed that the entire Congress party firmly stands by him. The FIR was registered against Rahul in connection to the scuffle that broke out in Parliament on Thursday. Rahul has been booked under a number of charges, which carry prison sentences of up to seven years.

Highlighting Rahul’s commitment to the nation, the CM said his selfless efforts through initiatives like “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, which was undertaken from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, were aimed at restoring democratic values and fostering harmony and brotherhood across the country.

Sukhu said Rahul and the Congress party are unwavering in their belief in democracy. He termed the allegations against the leader as baseless and politically motivated.

Referring to the sacrifices made by Rahul’s family, the CM said former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation. He said levelling such allegations against a family with a history of immense contributions to the country is regrettable and should not be used for political purposes.