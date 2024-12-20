Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal CM Sukhu condemns FIR against Rahul Gandhi

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 21, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Addressing media persons in Dharamshala, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and affirmed that the entire Congress party firmly stands by him

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday termed the FIR registered against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as highly unfortunate and motivated by political vendetta.

The FIR was registered against Rahul in connection to the scuffle that broke out in Parliament on Thursday. (HT File)
The FIR was registered against Rahul in connection to the scuffle that broke out in Parliament on Thursday. (HT File)

Addressing media persons in Dharamshala, the CM expressed solidarity with the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and affirmed that the entire Congress party firmly stands by him. The FIR was registered against Rahul in connection to the scuffle that broke out in Parliament on Thursday. Rahul has been booked under a number of charges, which carry prison sentences of up to seven years.

Highlighting Rahul’s commitment to the nation, the CM said his selfless efforts through initiatives like “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, which was undertaken from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, were aimed at restoring democratic values and fostering harmony and brotherhood across the country.

Sukhu said Rahul and the Congress party are unwavering in their belief in democracy. He termed the allegations against the leader as baseless and politically motivated.

Referring to the sacrifices made by Rahul’s family, the CM said former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation. He said levelling such allegations against a family with a history of immense contributions to the country is regrettable and should not be used for political purposes.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On