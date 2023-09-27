Himachal CM Sukhu expresses gratitude to donors for disaster relief aid

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed gratitude to numerous donors who have lent a helping hand to address the damage caused by heavy rains, floods and landslides in the state. Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary presents a cheque of ₹ 10 crore on behalf of Assam Government to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023, in Shimla on Wednesday. (ANI)

More than 2,100 people from different walks of life have contributed to over ₹200 crore for relief and restoration under the disaster relief fund set up by the government.

The CM has demanded a special relief package from the Centre for the disaster-hit regions of the state. The state government estimates a loss of nearly ₹12,000 crore, besides 450 human lives were lost, and 13,000 houses were completely damaged.

The CM took the initiative to call and express his gratitude to several donors. The general administration department has prepared letters of thanks in both English and Hindi, which will be dispatched to every generous contributor.

Himachal has experienced the fury of nature with the monsoon season wreaking havoc throughout July and August. Thousands of families have been left homeless, and hundreds of individuals still find refuge in relief camps.

Despite facing limited resources, the government has left no stone unturned in providing assistance to those affected by the disaster. The disaster relief rules have been amended to accommodate families residing in rented houses, with the government taking on the responsibility of covering the rent expenses.

Recognising the need for a dedicated relief fund, the government established the State Disaster Relief Fund on July 16. This fund has seen a substantial contribution of ₹200 crore, with donations pouring in from various quarters, including other state governments, state employees, officers, industrialists, common man, and even schoolchildren. Sukhu donated ₹51 lakh, while his mother contributed ₹50,000. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan contributed ₹25 lakh for relief and restoration. Two young students from Loreto School even emptied their piggy banks to support the cause.

Neighbouring states, including Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Orissa, and Tamil Nadu, have stepped forward with significant contributions ranging from ₹5 crore to ₹15 crore. Maharashtra is also considering providing assistance in the near future.

Sukhu has expressed gratitude to the CMs of these states. “We should not see what amount somebody donated but we should appreciate the intention of the people who came together in the face of adversity,” said PK Taak, joint secretary, general administration department.

Assam donates ₹10 crore

Sukhu has thanked the government of Assam for donating ₹10 crore towards Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 saying that it will go a long way in aiding relief measures being undertaken by Himachal. A cheque in this regard was presented to the CM by forest minister of Assam Chander Mohan Patowary here today. Sukhu thanked Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for providing assistance.

Uttarakhand donates ₹5 crore

Sukhu thanked the Uttarakhand government for providing an assistance of ₹5 crore towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh today. Expressing his gratitude to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Sukhu said that such contributions go a long way in providing help to the disaster-affected people.

