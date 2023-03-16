Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates bailey bridge in Bharmour

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated a new bailey bridge at ‘Choli’ on the Kharamukh-Holi road in Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district from Shimla on Wednesday. The 190-ft span bridge has been constructed within one and half months at a cost of ₹2.50 crore which will benefit around 15,000 people of 10 gram panchayats of the area. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated a new bailey bridge at ‘Choli’ on the Kharamukh-Holi road in Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district from Shimla on Wednesday. (ANI File Photo)

The bridge collapsed on February 3, 2023, due to a massive landslide. Former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri and deputy commissioner DC Rana joined the event virtually at Chamba.

The chief minister praised the efforts of the public works department’s (PWD) engineers for completing the construction work of the bridge in a record time. He also appreciated the public works minister, Vikramaditya Singh for taking special interest in completing the work of this bridge at the earliest.

Emphasising on the better road infrastructure in the state, Sukhu said that it is the resolve of the present government to provide the best road connectivity to the people of the State so that they could not face any inconvenience.

He said that the public works department had been asked to undertake maintenance and other widening works of roads on priority to ensure comfort to the commuters. The NHAI has agreed in principle for construction of four-lane road project from Shimla to Matour with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore and ₹12,000 crore for the four-laning of Pathankot to Mandi road which will go a long way in ensuring comfortable journey to the users besides saving their time, he added.