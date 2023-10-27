Himachal CM Sukhu’s health improves, in Delhi for second opinion

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was hospitalised in Shimla for treatment of a stomach infection, flew to Delhi on Friday morning for a second opinion.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, due to a stomach infection on Wednesday night, is in Delhi for a second opinion. (ANI file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on Wednesday night after he complained of severe stomach ache. Doctors had diagnosed stomach infection and kept him under observation.

Also read: Himachal Police ranked first among hill states in crime tracking systems

The medical bulletin issued by the IGMC said that reports of all tests conducted on him were normal.

IGMC administration had deputed a six-member team of doctors to monitor the chief minister’s health parameters.

Naresh Chauhan, the principal media adviser to the chief minister, allayed concerns and said Sukhu had gone to Delhi to seek a second opinion. “His condition has improved and the CM headed to Delhi for a second opinion as suggested by doctors in Shimla,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister was on a tour to Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Bilaspur earlier this week and doctors suspect he may have developed the infection while travelling.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!