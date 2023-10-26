News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Police ranked first among hill states in crime tracking systems

Himachal Police ranked first among hill states in crime tracking systems

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 26, 2023 10:18 PM IST

The CCTNS is a Central government-funded Mission Mode Project, which aims to create a comprehensive and integrated e-system for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of policing at all levels, especially at the police station-level

Himachal Pradesh Police have secured the first position, third time in a row, among hill states in the crime and criminal tracking network and system (CCTNS) Pragati as per the dashboard latest ranking released this month.

Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled all the parameters for successful implementation of the CCTNS project, the spokesperson said in a statement. (File)
We have attained first rank among hill and north east states and second rank in all-India level in the latest CCTNS PRAGATI ranking released by the national crime records bureau (NCRB), said Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu.

With an impressive score of 99.82% marks, Himachal sits on second position, behind Haryana (99.84%) in all-India ranking.

Kundu said CCTNS, inter-operable criminal justice system (ICJS) and investigation tracking system for sexual offences (ITSSO) are the “rule of law” measures monitored by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and also the PMO, as part of pro-active governance and timely implementation (PRAGATI).

To monitor the CCTNS project implementation performance of all states and Union territories, the MHA has set pre-decided parameters in PRAGATI to decide the state-wise CCTNS performance ranking.

Himachal Pradesh Police have fulfilled all those parameters and maintained the same for successful implementation of the CCTNS project and has been ranked first amongst the hill states, for three years in a row 2020, 2021 and 2022, said Kundu.

The DGP said Himachal has achieved this milestone by moving ahead of many advanced states, which were till now dominating the all-India CCTNS performance.

“This has been achieved with the dedicated and joint efforts of all field level police officers and state level CCTNS team at SCRB under the able guidance of senior officers involved in the CCTNS project implementation,” he said.

