Himachal CM to inaugurate Int’l Mahashivratri Festival in Mandi

Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will formally inaugurate Chhoti Kashi International Mahashivratri Festival-2025 in Mandi on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner and Chairman of Chhoti Kashi International Mahashivratri Festival Committee Apurv Devgan said that on this occasion, the CM will worship at the temple of Raj Devta Madho Rai, the presiding deity of Mandi and after that he will participate in the grand procession from Madho Rai temple to Paddal Mela Ground.

The CM will formally inaugurate this seven-day festival. Apart from this, he will also inaugurate and visit exhibitions of various departments based on welfare and developmental schemes of the state government at Paddal.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental schemes. Before this, he will also participate in the Shivratri Dham organised in the Bhimakali temple complex for the Devlus and Kardars.

800 cops on duty

Mandi superintendent of police Sakshi Verma said that 800 police and home guard jawans will take care of security during Shivratri festival. She said, “Mandi city has been divided into 6 sectors. A gazetted officer has been deployed in every sector. Anti-social elements will also be monitored through CCTV cameras.”

“A special cell has been formed to stop drug trafficking during the festival,” she added.

Apart from this changes have been made in the traffic system in view of the number of vehicles during the celebrations.