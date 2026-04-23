Himachal Cong, BJP gears up for upcoming civic body polls

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has appointed election in-charges for four key municipal corporations (MCs) in the state ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls. The BJP has also established a comprehensive organisational structure at the district level, assigning responsibilities to in-charges, co-in-charges, MPs, MLAs, former ministers, district presidents, general secretaries, and office bearers of various wings. (File)

According to an official notification issued by HPCC general secretary (Organisation) Vinod Zinta, senior Congress leaders have been assigned responsibilities for specific municipal areas.

Education minister Rohit Thakur has been appointed as incharge for Solan MC, while PWD miniater Vikramaditya Singh will oversee Mandi MC.

For Palampur MC, the party has appointed town and country planning minister, Rajesh Dharmani as incharge, while chairman HPTDC, RS Bali has been given charge of Dharamshala MC.

The party has directed all appointed incharges to assume their responsibilities immediately and ensure effective coordination, organisational strengthening and preparedness for the upcoming elections.

BJP draws comprehensive election strategy

Preparing for the upcoming urban local bodies poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised its electoral strategy across the state by launching a major organisational drive. As per an order issued by state office secretary Pramod Thakur, a detailed list of election in-charges and committees has been announced at municipal, district, and state levels.

For the MC polls, Pawan Kajal, Sudhir Sharma, and Sachin Sharma have been assigned responsibility for Dharamshala. For Palampur; Vipin Parmar, Rajesh Thakur, Trilok Kapoor, and Ragini Rakwal have been appointed. In Mandi, Payal Vaidya, Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi, and Nihal Chand Sharma have been given charge. For Solan, a team, including Sanjeev Katwal, Balbir Verma, Rashmidhar Sood, Vandana Yogi, Ratan Singh Pal, Dr Rajesh Kashyap, and Shailendra Gupta, has been entrusted with election management.

At the state level, a committee for panchayati raj and urban body elections has been constituted, comprising Vipin Singh Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Balbir Verma, Vinod Kumar, Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal, and Bihari Lal Sharma. This committee will oversee the implementation of election strategies across the state.

The BJP has also established a comprehensive organisational structure at the district level, assigning responsibilities to in-charges, co-in-charges, MPs, MLAs, former ministers, district presidents, general secretaries, and office bearers of various wings.