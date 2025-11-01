Himachal: Cong leaders pay tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

Congress leaders paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary in Shimla on Friday and also recalled contribution of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. People pay tribute to a statue of former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, at the Ridge, in Shimla, on Friday. (PTI)

Senior party leaders, including deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh, offered their respects. The leaders also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, acknowledging his pivotal role in the unification of India.

Speaking at the occasion, deputy CM said the day is observed as Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas (National Pledge Day) to honour the sacrifice and vision of the former Prime Minister.

“Today we remember the Indira Gandhi ji who sacrificed her life to uphold the integrity and unity of this nation. Every year, we observe this day as Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas and pledge to follow her ideals. Indira Gandhi was a strong leader — a woman of determination who took bold decisions, divided Pakistan to create Bangladesh, and advanced India’s nuclear programme. Her ‘Garibi Hatao’ movement was a decisive step toward social justice,” he said.

HPCC president Pratibha Singh also paid homage, saying that the entire nation remembers Indira Gandhi’s supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of India.

Talking on the pending organisational expansion of the Congress in the state, Pratibha said, “Yes, the expansion of the organisation has taken longer than expected. I have repeatedly urged the party high command to take immediate action on this matter. During my recent discussions with party leaders, including Rajni Patil ji, we were assured that a decision will be made soon. With upcoming panchayat elections, we want to strengthen the organization and prepare for future polls at the earliest.”

BJP organises Run for Unity to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniv

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday organised the Run for Unity across various parts of Himachal to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In Shimla, the event was led by BJP’s Himachal Pradesh co-incharge Sanjay Tandon.

Addressing the event, Tandon said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, while Congress prevented him from becoming the Iron Man of India. “When Congress prevented Vallabhbhai Patel from becoming the PM of the country, it was the first murder of democracy. From that time until today, the Congress party has consistently disrespected democracy”, said Tandon, while adding “It’s unfortunate that Congress spared no effort to forget Sardar Patel after his death”.

Senior BJP leader and former MP Suresh Chandel said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party and the government have decided to celebrate this event at a grand level across the nation. Everyone knows how Sardar Patel played an extraordinary role in uniting 565 princely states and the entire country. He is rightly remembered as the Iron Man of India. Unfortunately, his contributions haven’t received as much discussion as they deserve. That’s why the party and the government have decided to organise multiple programmes to spread his message of unity. This event reminds us to stay alert against divisive forces and remain united as one nation.”