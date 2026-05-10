Himachal: Cong war room to take action against false information on social media

As electioneering picks up for the upcoming polls for four municipal corporations –Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala and Palampur – scheduled to be held on May 17, both the BJP and Congress have shifted their campaigns into high gear. As electioneering picks up for the upcoming polls for four municipal corporations –Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala and Palampur – scheduled to be held on May 17, both the BJP and Congress have shifted their campaigns into high gear. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

Harikrishna Himral, in-charge of the war room established at the Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, for the elections across four municipal corporations, finalised the operational framework on Saturday during a meeting with other members.

He stated that the primary function of the war room is to provide periodic election-related updates to party functionaries stationed in the field, receive daily reports regarding election campaigning, and convey directives issued by the PCC to them.

Himral directed that if any false information or propaganda is being disseminated against the Congress or its candidates on social media, the war room must monitor such instances closely and report them to the relevant department and the legal cell, thereby enabling the initiation of appropriate legal action. He emphasised that the war room’s mandate involves maintaining a vigilant, 24-hour watch over the election process and periodically relaying PCC directives to the party functionaries and workers active in the field.

Himral added that in addition to the four municipal corporations, they must also keep a close watch on the elections for other urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions.

Cong imposed heavy tax burden on people: Jai Ram

Former Himachal chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while campaigning for the upcoming election for the Solan MC launched a scathing attack on the government led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, alleging that the people of the state are fed up of “lies and unfulfilled promises”.

He claimed that the public is now fully prepared to deliver a resounding democratic response to the ruling party.

Hitting out at Congress, Jai Ram alleged that on assuming power, the Congress government not only stalled the pace of development but also imposed a heavy tax burden on the residents of the newly merged areas—despite the previous BJP government promising a five-year tax exemption.