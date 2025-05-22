Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Himachal Congress chief should be elected with consensus: Pratibha

ByShailee Dogra, Shimla
May 22, 2025 08:34 AM IST

Pratibha’s statement comes amid reports of growing factionalism within the grand old party’s Himachal unit

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Wednesday said the new party chief should be elected with consensus.

Pratibha Singh (HT File)
Her statement comes amid reports of growing factionalism within the grand old party’s Himachal unit.

Urging the Congress high command for “immediate formation of state party body”, Pratibha said the decision about who should occupy which post must be taken with consensus. She added that the need for dynamic and effective leadership is the most important.

Party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. The state unit of Congress is yet to be reconstituted.

Pratibha’s statement comes day after public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is also her son, had said the Congress state chief should not be a “rubber stamp” and someone with a strong hold in at least three to four districts.

Speaking to the media after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Pratibha said, “We have placed our demand for the formation of the state Congress body before the state in-charge. A meeting was scheduled but it had to be postponed due to the prevailing national circumstances. The meeting will be held soon, and we are hopeful of the reconstitution of the party unit.”

“It is crucial that the individual chosen to lead the party has a strong identity, leadership qualities and influence, both within the party and among the public. We need someone who can work efficiently and command respect. If there are any discussions about leadership changes, we will raise our voice to ensure a strong candidate takes the reins,” Pratibha said.

“All developments and suggestions regarding reorganisation have been shared with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri,” she added.

Pratibha, the wife of former six-time Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh, has been the Himachal Congress chief since April 2022.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal Congress chief should be elected with consensus: Pratibha
