Himachal Congress protests against GST hike on apple cartons
Congress party’s state unit on Saturday staged a protest rally in Rampur Bushahr over the hike in the goods and services tax (GST) levied on the packaging material for apples and other fruits.
While leading the protest in Rampur, Congress legislator and party general secretary Vikramaditya Singh said, “Farmers are suffering because of the follies of the government. The increase in the GST, from 12% to 18% has led to escalation of the packing cost of the apple box.”
“The cost of the apple box has gone up by ₹200. The government while raising the GST did not think about the plight of the fruit growers in the state who contribute majorly towards the state’s economy. People will give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the forthcoming assembly elections,” he added.
Highlighting the importance of affordable packaging, he said, “The government only provides limited cartons to farmers through Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC), but still the farmers will have to buy 3 to 4 crore apple boxes on their own. He also blamed the government for the dropping rates of apples.”
Singh further alleged that the prices of the apples have been brought down to benefit the big corporates, further criticising the BJP-led government for their alleged indifference towards the problems being faced by the farmers.
“No minister is ready to talk to the growers or listen to grievances and problems being faced by them,” he said.
The Congress leader also questioned the government over the rising unemployment in the state, saying “The government should come out with figures on how many youth got employment during its regime.”
-
Chandigarh | Engineering department declares GMSSS Khuda Alisher building fit despite cracks
After some parents had highlighted cracks in the walls of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Alisher, the UT engineering department carried out a safety audit and found that the building was fit for use. Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will continue classes while repairs go on and adjust the students accordingly so that their studies aren't affected.
-
Barara MC: Congress MLA seeks vigilance probe into ‘irregularities’ in power supply
The Congress MLA from Mullana constituency of Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, has demanded a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities in electricity supply and connections for streetlights of the Barara municipal committee. Addressing a press conference in Barara town on Saturday, the legislator alleged that the civic body was taking electricity supply illegally for its streetlights despite the fact that the residents are paying taxes to them.
-
24x7 supply for Shimla on cards, water channelling for Mandi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Union jal shakti minister Gajendera Singh Shekhawat to discuss the state's water-related issues. Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, meanwhile, said the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation, the technical wing of Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), has accorded its approval for round-the-clock water supply project of ₹492 crore to improve water supply service within Shimla municipal corporation area.
-
Drug diversion in Himachal’s pharma hub: Anti-narcotics agencies step up vigil
After recent cases of pharmaceutical units diversifying into the production of synthetic drugs, particularly opioids, in Asia's largest bulk drug manufacturing hub of Baddi and Batoriwala in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, anti-narcotics agencies have stepped up vigil in North India. Police have come across cases where pharmaceutical units in Solan and Sirmaur districts supplied pharma opioids, mainly Tramadol tablets, by generating fake bills.
-
Three minors among four killed in head-on collision on Jammu-Pathankot highway
Three minors including two siblings were among four persons killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle (LMV) and a truck in Samba on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway late Friday, said officials. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Suman Devi of Khadgal, Samba, eight-year-old Rahul and his younger sister Muskan, five, and another five-year-old, Krish, all residents of Jaswal Mandal in Samba.
