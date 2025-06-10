Himachal deputy CM urges Gadkari to extend validity of all-India taxi permit to 15 years

Himachal deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri met Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi on Monday and urged him to extend the validity of all-India taxi permits from existing 12 years to 15 years. Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri meets Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at his residence in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

He also thanked him for extending a generous hand towards Himachal Pradesh.

He stated that in view of its diverse topographical conditions, the development of hilly states like Himachal solely depends upon expanding the road and bridge infrastructure.

Agnihotri informed the Union minister that the state government has requested the ministry regarding increasing the validity of All India taxi permits from existing 12 years to 15 years.

Gadkari assured that he would look into the matter sympathetically and also directed the authorities concerned to process the case accordingly.

Agnihotri also urged the Union minister to release the remaining funds to the tune of ₹7.63 crore under the scheme for special assistance to the state for capital investment (incentives for scrapping of old vehicles).

He also demanded to declare Nangal to Jaijon road as national highway as it would also cater to the proposed bulk drug park. Agnihotri stated that a DPR to the tune of ₹429 crore has already been prepared and it would be submitted to the Government of India under Gati Shakti scheme.

He also urged that the proposed four-laning of NH 503 A from Amritsar to Hoshiarpur may be extended from Bankhandi (HP boundary) to Jhaleda. This is a stretch of approximately 15 kms and would connect Shri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Chintpurni, which would also benefit the pilgrim visiting these two shrines. Agnihotri also raised the issue of connectivity between Chandigarh and Baddi industrial area. Gadkri stated that this issue is in active consideration of the Government of India.