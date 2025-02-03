Himachal: Ensure timely completion of works, CM tells Solan MLAs

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the MLAs of Solan district at his official residence Oakover on Sunday. Various developmental works related to the district were discussed during the meeting. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with MLAs from Solan district on Sunday. (HT photo)

The chief minister took detailed information and feedback from the MLAs about the works going on in every assembly constituency of the district. He said public representatives should make continuous efforts to complete all the projects under construction in the district in time.

He said innovation should be given special preference in new projects and they should be conceived from the ‘Green State’ perspective. Sukhu said many ambitious schemes were being implemented by the state government for public welfare and overall development of the state. He asked the MLAs to make continuous efforts to ensure that the maximum number of people get the benefit of these schemes.

He said the state government had taken several initiatives to strengthen the rural economy. New schemes and programmes were being implemented in rural areas. To make these efforts of the government fruitful, people should be made aware of the benefits of the schemes. “Solan district had an important contribution in strengthening the economy of the state and the state government is committed to ensuring all-round development of the district,” Sukhu said.