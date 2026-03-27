Himachal entry fee hike: Rupnagar taxi unions to block roads from April 1

Taxi unions from Nurpur Bedi, Kiratpur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib areas of Rupanagr district on Thursday announced that they would block roads at the Himachal border from April 1 against the neighbouring state’s move to increase entry tax from next month. Leaders said they would first stage a sit-in on March 29 and 30, and in case their demands are not met, road blockade would begin from April 1. Taxi unions from Nurpur Bedi, Kiratpur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib areas of Rupanagr district on Thursday announced that they would block roads at the Himachal border from April 1.

Termed it an “unjust burden” on those dependent on inter-state travel for livelihood, the drivers, under the banner of the Azad Taxi Union Punjab, said the tax has severely impacted their earnings.

Notably, the neighbouring state last month revised entry fees under the Himachal Pradesh Tolls Act. From April 1, the Himachal government has planned to increase the entry toll for private cars from ₹70 to ₹170. Similar hikes have been introduced across other vehicle categories at six entry barriers across the state.

On Monday, Punjab education minister Harjot Bains strongly opposed the move, warning of retaliatory tax by Punjab. “We will impose a hefty tax on commercial vehicles from Himachal Pradesh entering Punjab. It will not be ₹100 or ₹200. We are considering ₹1,000 or more. This will put a financial dent on Himachal’s industries and bring the state to its knees,” Bains had said.

Gaurav Rana, convener of a Sangharsh Committee, said, “This is not just about drivers, but about the entire region’s economy. We will not back down until the tax is withdrawn.”

He further warned that the agitation could intensify in the coming days, with support pouring in from farmer groups and local organisations. The unions have appealed to the public to join their protest.