 Himachal forest department's divisional manager arrested for taking ₹50,000 bribe
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByPress Trust of India, Shimla
Aug 31, 2024 04:16 PM IST

The accused, Ashwani Kumar Verma, is the divisional manager of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation in Nahan

A divisional manager of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation in Nahan was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 50,000, officials said on Friday.

The accused was arrested while accepting a 50,000 bribe. (File)

Ashwani Kumar Verma allegedly demanded a 2% commission from the complainant in lieu of clearing his pending bills of 67 lakh.

The complainant approached the HP State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau and registered a complaint.

Taking action, Bureau teams arrested the accused while he was accepting 50,000 from the complainant.

Verma has been booked and an investigation is ongoing.

In another case, the Bureau recovered illegal deodar timber and planks from Samudayik Bhavan in Shimla district and registered a case.

