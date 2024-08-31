Himachal forest department’s divisional manager arrested for taking 50,000 bribe

A divisional manager of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation in Nahan was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, officials said on Friday. The accused was arrested while accepting a ₹ 50,000 bribe. (File)

Ashwani Kumar Verma allegedly demanded a 2% commission from the complainant in lieu of clearing his pending bills of ₹67 lakh.

The complainant approached the HP State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau and registered a complaint.

Taking action, Bureau teams arrested the accused while he was accepting ₹50,000 from the complainant.

Verma has been booked and an investigation is ongoing.

In another case, the Bureau recovered illegal deodar timber and planks from Samudayik Bhavan in Shimla district and registered a case.