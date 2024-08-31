Himachal forest department’s divisional manager arrested for taking 50,000 bribe

A divisional manager of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation in Nahan was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, officials said on Friday.Ashwani Kumar Verma allegedly demanded a 2% commission from the complainant in lieu of clearing his pending bills of ₹67 lakh.The complainant approached the HP State Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau and registered a complaint.Taking action, Bureau teams arrested the accused while he was accepting ₹50,000 from the complainant.Verma has been booked and an investigation is ongoing.In another case, the Bureau recovered illegal deodar timber and planks from Samudayik Bhavan in Shimla district and registered a case.