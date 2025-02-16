Menu Explore
Himachal former CM questions cabinet decision of making police station in Sanjauli

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 16, 2025 05:40 AM IST

If Sanjauli was to be made a police station again, then why was it made a post,” asked Thakur, while adding “chief minister has the personality of a dictator”

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had termed to convert the Sanjauli post to Sanjauli police station as “incomprehensible”, and raised questions the decision.

Himachal former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (File)
“If Sanjauli was to be made a police station again, then why was it made a post,” asked Thakur, while adding “chief minister has the personality of a dictator”.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “On June 29, 2022, our (BJP) government had made Sanjauli a police station and also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 43 projects with a budget of 160 crore for police modernisation. But the Congress government made it a police post. Inside the Legislative Assembly, the CM has given a statement that a public needed assessment was done before denotifying the institutions. So how did the ‘need’ of the people changed in a year. Till date no one would have heard of such a need assessment? So in this case, was the chief minister misled by his officers or did he take such action out of vengeance or did he give a wrong statement in the Legislative Assembly?” asked Thakur.

