Himachal former CM questions cabinet decision of making police station in Sanjauli

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had termed to convert the Sanjauli post to Sanjauli police station as “incomprehensible”, and raised questions the decision.
Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “On June 29, 2022, our (BJP) government had made Sanjauli a police station and also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 43 projects with a budget of ₹160 crore for police modernisation. But the Congress government made it a police post. Inside the Legislative Assembly, the CM has given a statement that a public needed assessment was done before denotifying the institutions. So how did the ‘need’ of the people changed in a year. Till date no one would have heard of such a need assessment? So in this case, was the chief minister misled by his officers or did he take such action out of vengeance or did he give a wrong statement in the Legislative Assembly?” asked Thakur.