Himachal: Four guides booked for violation of disobeying trekking orders

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 29, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Four trekking guides have been booked under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for violating orders regarding trekking in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

The district tourism officer has been instructed to ask all tourism stakeholders in Kangra to inform tourists staying in the area about the restrictions. (HT representative)

The four guides were leading a team toward the Triund trekking site despite restrictions. Notably, deputy commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa had ordered a complete ban on all trekking activities above 3,000 metres.

Specific instructions were outlined, including the mandatory requirement to obtain prior permission from the superintendent of police, Kangra, for trekking on routes such as Kareri, Triund and Aadi Himani Chamunda.

The orders also stated that any previously granted permissions for these trekking routes would be automatically revoked if the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla issued a warning or alert. However, disaster management agencies like the NDRF, SDRF, the Mountaineering Centre in McLeodganj, and the police search and rescue teams are exempted from these restrictions.

DC Bairwa said that the safety of tourists is a priority and trekking-related orders are issued regularly to ensure this. The district tourism officer has been instructed to ask all tourism stakeholders in Kangra to inform tourists staying in the area about the restrictions.

The DC further directed all relevant departments to ensure strict compliance with these orders.

