Himachal: Fresh war of words erupts between BJP & AAP
A fresh war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following a string of defections that compelled the latter to dissolve its Himachal Pradesh unit.
BJP’s HP incharge Avinash Rai Khanna said, “With leaders joining the BJP one after another, AAP’s image is completely shattered. AAP leaders are deserting the party due to confusion that they have no state unit. Strength of any party lies in its organisational structure, which has been dissolved by the AAP in HP. The party has lost its credibility among the electorate.”
He said the AAP tried to create a hype in Himachal by holding a roadshow, but it turned out to be a flop show. “The AAP befooled people in Punjab, where it made a lot of unreasonable promises. Now, when the public is confronting them, the legislators have no answers,” he added.
“Whatever they have done in Punjab will not be replicated in Himachal,” Khanna said while patting the back of Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur
However, AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma on Tuesday said in a statement that the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal has scared the BJP, which is now trying to poach their leaders.
Sharma said the AAP was the organisation of dedicated volunteers and those with some “hidden agenda” had no place in the party.
“The people who recently left the party were ordinary workers. They were not known faces and their departure doesn’t affect the AAP’s prospects in Himachal,” he added.
In fact, he said, it would benefit the party as the turncoats have been exposed at the initial stage.
Sharma, who himself had left the BJP to join the AAP, said the discussion of the common man in the politics of the state has intensified after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Mandi.
“All sections of the society, whether it is the youth, women, employees or the common man, are discussing a third alternative and believe that a change is possible,” he added.
“The Mandi roadshow has also made it clear this time that the AAP would be a formidable force in Himachal politics and the main contest will be between the BJP and the AAP,” Sharma said, adding that the BJP was so afraid of the AAP that it started putting nameplates outside the houses of its workers so that they couldn’t leave the party.
“Had they worked in the last five years, the BJP leaders would not have needed to resort to such tactics to keep its flock together,” he added.
Sharma, meanwhile, also claimed that telephones of his party colleagues were being tapped by the BJP, which was disappointed after his party’s roadshow in Mandi. He, however, did not substantiate the allegation.
-
Surabhi Malik is first woman deputy commissioner of Ludhiana
A 2012-batch IAS officer Surabhi Malik has been appointed the new deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She replaces Varinder Sharma. In Ludhiana, Surabhi has previously served as the additional deputy commissioner (ADCP, development) in 2017. She has also served as the additional commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation prior to that. Malik has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal sub-divisional magistrate. She completed BA (Hons) Economics from Lady Shriram College in Delhi.
-
Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours
In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
-
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
-
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
