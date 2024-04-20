Himachal government is stable, will complete five years: CM Sukvinder Sukhu

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Congress government in the state was completely stable and will complete its five-year term. Himachal CM Sukvinder Sukhu (HT File)

“Conspirators who attempted to destabilise the government for the sake of money will be put behind bars,” the CM said, addressing a meeting of leaders of the Mandi parliamentary constituency at the state Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan.

Sukhu said Congress has always faced challenges boldly and overcome them, adding that the six MLAs sold their honour for money and will never be forgiven by the public.

The CM said his government has taken many notable decisions during its 15-month tenure and has worked in the interest of the public. “A historic step has been taken by releasing the old pension of the employees,” he said.

Sukhu also heaped praise on Congress’ Mandi Lok Sabha candidate, dubbing him “capable” and “experienced” youth leader.

Earlier, All India Congress Committee Secretary, in charge of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, Sanjay Dutt had asked the party officials to work vigorously at the grassroots in all the blocks. He said that Congress fulfils whatever it says under any circumstances.

Thakur Kaul Singh said Congress is completely strong in the state and will win the Mandi parliamentary seat with a huge majority.

Congress’ state unit president Pratibha Singh, while expressing gratitude to all the leaders present in the meeting, said the party high command has fielded an experienced young leader for the Mandi parliamentary constituency and it is highly commendable.