Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
Himachal governor emphasises role of youth in strengthening national unity

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 07, 2025 05:22 AM IST

Shukla emphasised that the exchange programme as an exceptional opportunity for the participating youth from various states to engage in discussions, share experiences and learn from one another

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presides over the border area youth exchange programme held at the Raj Bhawan on Monday. He commended the efforts of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) for its consistent endeavors in empowering the youth and fostering the spirit of national unity. Shukla said that the youth were the backbone of any nation. Their energy, ideas and enthusiasm shapes the future of the country.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (PTI)
The brave soldiers and the resilient people of our border areas have always made unparalleled contributions towards the security of our nation.

Shukla emphasised that the exchange programme as an exceptional opportunity for the participating youth from various states to engage in discussions, share experiences and learn from one another. He urged the participants to embrace this experience and build friendships that transcend boundaries and further strengthen the spirit of ‘unity in diversity’ of the country.

He suggested that campaigns aimed at combating substance abuse should be intensified.

