Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal governor flags off 3rd Half Marathon-2022 in Delhi

Himachal governor flags off 3rd Half Marathon-2022 in Delhi

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 10:02 PM IST

Himachal governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arleka congratulated the participants of 3rd Half Marathon-2022 for showing their determination to participate in the event despite challenging weather conditions

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the national president of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), flagged off the 3rd Half Marathon, 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT File Photo)
Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the national president of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), flagged off the 3rd Half Marathon, 2022, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also the national president of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), flagged off the 3rd Half Marathon, 2022, jointly organised by the Youth Hostels Association of India and the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board – Department of Personal and Training, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

The governor congratulated the participants for showing their determination to participate in the event despite challenging weather conditions during the last few days and added that in events like this, everybody is the winner. He said that physical fitness plays a vital role in maintaining stable health.

Union minister for sports and youth affairs Anurag Singh Thakur underlined the importance of physical fitness in day-to-day life and added that society is becoming more aware of the importance of physical fitness. He expressed happiness that people from all age groups participated in the event.

Rupesh Pandey, CEO, Youth Hostels Association of India, welcomed the governor and other dignitaries on the occasion.

The governor gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners of the 21-km, 10-km and 5-km run in male and female categories. About 2,000 persons participated in the run.

Rashmi Chaudhry, president, Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board, Venkat Narayan, national chairman, Youth Hostels Association of India, and the representatives of YHAI were present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out