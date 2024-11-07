Himachal governor inaugurates state level workshop on drugs

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that drugs would be completely disrooted from Devbhoomi by the involvement of panchayat representatives. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (PTI)

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of the state-level workshop on the “Role of panchayati raj institutions in combating drug and substance abuse” organised by the panchayati raj department at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to maintain the meaning and dignity of Devbhoomi and save the future of the youth. “Young people, in particular, are at risk, and if we fail to address this issue effectively, we risk losing our most precious resource—our youth”, said Shukla.

The governor said that the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) were central to combating this menace and as the closest representatives of the people, they have a unique ability to understand, influence, and support those affected by substance abuse.

“By maintaining close connections with the community, panchayats can identify individuals at risk and help them seek support before addiction takes hold,” said the governor. He added that they could encourage the development of local support groups, rehabilitation programmes and counselling centres, which provide much-needed resources to those fighting addiction and their families.

He said that the meaning of Devbhoomi should remain at all cost and there should be no place for drugs which were destroying the community values resulting in the breakdown of joint families. He said that the police was doing its work to stop drug addiction but panchayat representatives should work to increase awareness.

He said that such workshops could guide Panchayat members to act decisively and effectively in their roles. He urged them to take this responsibility to heart. “Together, we can build a strong, resilient society that not only resists substance abuse but offers support, compassion, and hope to those who need it most”, said Shukla.

He said that this workshop would be a milestone in strengthening our collective fight against drug and substance abuse.

The governor also honoured the state’s best-performing gram panchayats on the occasion. He also released a book on the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in dealing with the consumption of intoxicants.

Rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh said that drug addiction was snatching the dreams of the youth. He said that panchayat representatives were the patrons of rural India and had a deep connection with the people. He suggested that efforts like awareness campaigns, street plays should be made with public participation. Activities like youth clubs, entertainment clubs and sports should be encouraged and monitoring at the rural level would have to be strengthened. He said that the police were doing better work but it was our collective responsibility to come forward against this evil. He said that there was a need for collective commitment against drugs.

Secretary of panchayati raj department Rajesh Sharma said that the police and administration were taking action against people involved in illegal drug trade at their level, but until the panchayat representatives were not involved in this campaign, meaningful results would not be expected.