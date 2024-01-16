close_game
Himachal governor preside over Army Mela on Indian Army Day

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 16, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The governor said this was an important occasion when we pay homage to the indomitable spirit, unwavering commitment, and unparalleled sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presided over the “Army Mela” organised on the occasion of Indian Army Day in Annandale, Shimla on Monday.

The governor said this was an important occasion when we pay homage to the indomitable spirit, unwavering commitment, and unparalleled sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the Indian Army.

He said the challenges faced by our armed forces were immense, ranging from safeguarding our borders against external threats to aiding in disaster relief operations within the country. “It is important for us as citizens to appreciate the sacrifices made by the armed forces and understand the magnitude of their contributions,” said Shukla and added that such programmes would increase respect for the army among the people and to generate more enthusiasm among the young generation to join the Indian army.

The Governor also honoured the Army personnel on the occasion.

